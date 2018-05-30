× Man Facing Charges After Shoplifting & Hitting Car In Walmart Parking Lot

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A man is facing several charges after shoplifting at Walmart and hitting a car in the parking lot as he drove away, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Police saw Jermey Jordan shoplift Tuesday (May 29) from the Walmart on the 2000 block of W. Martin Luther King Blvd. He was concealing items and making no attempt to pay for them, according to police.

When he was confronted by the officer, he hopped into his car and struck the officer’s side while driving off. According to the report, the officer had to push off of the car to avoid being severely injured.

Jordan drove off at a high rate of speed and nearly struck a bus full of Walmart Shareholders. He turned to avoid the bus and hit another car in the parking lot, according to the report. He then fled the scene.

He later called police and told them that he was held by knifepoint by his brother during the incident. He agreed to go to the police department to talk about being kidnapped.

He confessed to police that he was aware that his brother was shoplifting and that he hit another car in the parking lot. He told police he made a dumb decision because he was scared. According to the report, he created the story of being kidnapped to avoid his wife yelling at him.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery, fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and reckless driving. He was taken to the Washington County Jail for booking.