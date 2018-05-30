× Mayor Asking For City Plan Input As Gulley Park Concerts Kick Off

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The city of Fayetteville is asking residents for input on its City Plan 2040, which will guide develop over the next 20 years, and the first chance to speak on the subject will be at the opening of this year’s Gulley Park Concert Series.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan said the city is updating the city plan, which will guide land use, housing and infrastructure, while keeping in mind that Washington County is expected to exceed 500,000 residents by 2040.

The city is asking for public comment at a series of public input sessions and online. The first session will be held Thursday night (May 31) just prior to the opening of the Gulley Park Summer Concerts Series in a tent to the west of the stage.

The session comes as the city opens its 22nd annual Gulley Park Summer Concerts Series. The event takes place every other Thursday at the park, located at Old Wire Road and Township Avenue. The events feature live outdoor music and a food truck rally. The concerts are held from 7-9 p.m. Guests are asked to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating, and leashed animals are welcome.

This year’s series kicks off Thursday night with Crescent City Combo, a band that blends New Orleans funk with groove and brass jazz. Other concerts this year are: