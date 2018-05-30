Old Fort Days Rodeo Features Local Pro Competitor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Old Fort Days Rodeo has been a staple in Fort Smith for 85 years.

People grew up visiting the rodeo as kids and now take their kids to the event. It not only draws in families from all over the region, but also pro circuit competitors from all over the country.

The rodeo has grown in significance over the years and thousands of dollars can be won. Hoping to take home a title and prize money this year is 25-year-old local barrel racer Ari-Anna Flynn.

"As a little kid, you watch all of the girls run barrels here and it's always been a dream of mine to run and compete here," she said.

Flynn is from Charleston and grew up sitting in the stands of Harper Stadium. She said that is where her dream to compete in the rodeo continued to grow.

"I pro rodeo all year around," she said. "So I'm gone months at a time. I'm actually leaving in two weeks and will be gone for about 4 or 5 months."

Before heading out on the pro cicuit, she'll compete at the rodeo Saturday in front of friends and family.

"It's awesome. There are a lot of good rodeos I get to go to all year, but this one is pretty special to me because it's so close to home," she said.

Flynn said she's proud to compete in such an important competition right in her own backyard and to see people from all over the country travel thousands of miles to compete near hometown.

"This rodeo does produce some of the best of the best athletes that are going to be here, so you're going to get to see some of the top guns go each night," she said.