Police: Man Hits Pedestrian After Driving While Intoxicated

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A man is facing charges after driving while intoxicated and hitting a pedestrian, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Police responded to the 800 block of E. Huntsville at about 5:25 p.m. Sunday in response to a car vs. pedestrian accident.

The driver of the car, Songkham Soupharack, 62, was taken into custody after he failed a field sobriety test. Police said he blew a .127 BAC at the jail.

The victim, Sounthon Chanthasen, 63, was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with a broken pelvis, a collapsed lung and crush injuries. According to a family member, he is possibly paralyzed from the waist down.

Police said due to the injuries, Soupharack’s charges were upgraded to second-degree battery.