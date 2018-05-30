× Rogers Man Arrested On Charge Of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

ROGERS (KFSM) — Benton County investigators arrested a Rogers man Monday on a charge of rape in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said in an affidavit Wednesday that Albert Arellano, a.k.a. Marvin Garcia, 38, of Rogers was arrested on one count of rape. Arellano also had three outstanding misdemeanor warrants on two charges of failure to appear and a charge of contempt.

The rape charge stems from an incident in which a 13-year-old girl reported that she has awoken to someone “grabbing” her and sexually assaulting her with his hands. She identified the man as Arellano, who she knew as Marvin Garcia.

The girl’s mother told investigators that Arellano had been sleeping on her family’s sofa after a night of drinking, the affidavit said.

The girl said during an interview at the Child Advocacy Center that when she awoke to the sexual assault, she started yelling and screaming. She said Arellano ran out of the room, then out of the house wearing only a black shirt, blue shorts and no shoes. The girl’s mother chased after him, but he was gone, the affidavit said.

During the girl’s interview, investigators learned Marvin Garcia showed up at the Rogers Police Department and was arrested on the three outstanding warrants. It was learned then that Garcia was really Arellano.

Benton County Detective Keshia Guyll went to interview Arellano about the sexual assault allegation, but she said she stopped the interrogation because, “I realized he may still be under the influence of intoxicants and decided to postpone the interview until a later time.”

While escorting Arellano to jail, Guyll said a woman claiming to be his sister showed up to try to bail him out of jail. Guyll said she spoke to the woman, who admitted she was of no blood relation to him. The woman told Guyll that Arellano had called about 6:30 a.m. and asked her to come pick him up. She said she found him by the Prairie Creek Park guard shack. She said he had been lying on the ground in some bushes near the road and was wearing a black shirt and no shoes.

After talking with the woman, Guyll said Arellano was arrested on the rape charge.

Arellano is in the Benton County jail. Bond was set at a total of $101,530 on the rape charge and the three misdemeanor charges. He is set to appear in Benton County Circuit Court on July 9 on the rape charge.