Task Force Approves Renovation Proposal Plan For Lake Bella Vista

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- After about 14 months of planning, with input from community members and activists, Bentonville Parks and Recreation unveiled three master plan proposals for renovating Lake Bella Vista.

During a Bella Vista Lake Task Force meeting Wednesday (May 30), the three plans were presented for residents to review.

For years, major water in and around the lake has caused extensive damage to the current dam, prompting the repairs.

Among the plans presented, one would completely rebuild the dam. Another would completely remove the dam and create a free-flowing stream. The third would be a compromise between the first two and remove the dam and add a side channel lake.

Dave Barfield, a Bella Vista resident, attended the unveiling meeting Wednesday night.

"I'd like to see option three," Barfield said. "I think that's kind of a compromise between keeping the lake or removing the lake altogether."

The Bella Vista Lake Task Force voted Wednesday afternoon to approve option three, or the "compromise" plan.

David Wright, director of Bentonville Parks and Recreation, said the plan will go before the Parks and Rec Advisory Board Monday, June 18.

Once approved, the plan will be presented to the Bentonville City Council in July.