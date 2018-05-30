Thousands Of Walmart Associates In Town For Annual Shareholders Meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The annual Walmart Shareholders meeting kicks off today (May 30), and thousands of associates from around the world are in Northwest Arkansas.

Associates will attend conferences throughout the rest of the week, as well as panel discussions and a big concert on Friday (June 1).

Daniel Walker from North Carolina said he's wanted to attend the shareholders meeting for a long time.

"Not only are you getting to experience people from other states and other regions of the country, but you get to see people from all over the world," Walker said. "They’ve already impressed us with (people from) China and the United Kingdom. It’s like a cultural melting pot in your own backyard."

Many people say they are most excited about the concert Friday (June 1) at Bud Walton Arena. In the past, stars such as Blake Shelton and Katy Perry have performed and hosted.

The U.S. Associates and International Associates Conference is today (May 30), featuring a performance from indie pop band AJR Brothers and America's Got Talent semifinalist Christian Guardino, as well as a formal business meeting at the John Q. Hammons Center. Another concert tonight will feature rock band Collective Soul.

Associates and shareholders will tour parts of Bentonville while they are in the area, including the Walmart Museum and Walton's 5&10 on the Bentonville Square.