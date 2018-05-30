× Walmart Holds No-Frill Shareholder Business Meeting

ROGERS (KFSM) — For the first time in decades Walmart held a no-frill shareholder meeting to conduct the formal business of electing directors and approving shareholder proposals.

Appearing much like the annual meetings of J.B. Hunt Transport and Tyson Foods, in a long room with a few dozen chairs partially filled by shareholders, the event was held at the John Q. Hammons Convention Center in Rogers at 10 a.m. Wednesday (May 30) and lasted a total of 20 minutes.

The board, including President and CEO Doug McMillon, sat at the front of the room. There was no entertainment but the company presented a short video to begin the meeting that highlighted some of the accomplishments from the previous year.