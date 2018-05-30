× Walmart U.S. CEO Greg Foran Encourages Employees To ‘Add Your Creative Flair’

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Greg Foran, CEO of Walmart U.S., encouraged about 6,000 Walmart U.S. employees to lead with heart and explained the difference between those who do and those who do not as the difference between being good and being great.

On Wednesday (May 30), he spoke in the Walmart U.S. Associates Meeting at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville after other executives discussed programs that have led to increased sales and added incentives for employees. Also, Julie Murphy, executive vice president of people for Walmart, explained a program allowing its employees to earn a college degree for $1 per day and how those enrolled in existing Walmart Academies earn credits toward a college degree.

In the meeting, Foran showed a YouTube video of the director and cast of “The Greatest Showman” that lead the movie studio to produce the film. He explained some elements of heart include, skill, confidence, trust, courage and creativity.