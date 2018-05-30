× Wilson, Kenley Provide Late Season Boost Off Bench

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Arkansas’s had to rely on its depth all season due to both injuries and a lack of production. Take Jax Biggers’ fractured finger for example.

“[Jack] Kenley did an amazing job coming in for Jax when he got hurt,” freshman Casey Martin said. “Just proud of him for filling in like he did. That just shows a good ballplayer all around, but we’re definitely glad to have Jax back for sure.”

Biggers missed the final two series of the year, save for a pinch running appearance against Georgia.

“You saw his first game back, he had two hits with not even a finger on the bat, it’s pretty impressive,” Carson Shaddy said.

Both Jack Kenley and Hunter Wilson’s late season offense have been a nice boost.

“Obviously you’ve seen that they can come off in big situations and compete and can help,” said Shaddy.

“Having Hunter and them, anybody can come off the bench on our team and play just to get us new bodies. So we have a lot of faith in everybody,” Martin added.

Wilson and Kenley have combined to drive in nine runs and score seven in the last three weeks. The most memorable hit coming in the SEC quarterfinals against Florida.

“Wilson’s grand slam and also just Kenley filling in for Jax and doing a really good job and being a really good glue guy for us. So we’re really excited about our depth that we have,” Shaddy said.

That depth also shows on the pitching staff with at least three solid starters and bullpen options.

Blaine Knight summed it up and said, “I don’t think any of us are overlooked by one another, I see three aces on the staff and that’s all I see. I don’t see 1-2-3.”

Arkansas opens up the Fayetteville Regional on Friday at 2 p.m. against Oral Roberts. Southern Mississippi and Dallas Baptist are also in the regional.