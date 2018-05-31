× Channel 5 To Simulcast 2018 Miss Arkansas Pageant

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Channel 5 will partner with stations KATV and KAIT to simulcast the 2018 Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant live on June 16 at 7 p.m.

This partnership expands the viewing area to Northwest and Northeast Arkansas.

“We are very proud to broadcast the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant to Northwest Arkansas for the first time ever,” said Van Comer, KFSM-TV president and general manager. “In our 65-year history we have strived to be first at offering our viewers the best programs, and the state pageant is a great addition.”

The broadcast will be anchored by KATV evening news anchor Chris May and Good Afternoon Arkansas host Elicia Dover. Channel 7 Daybreak anchor Chris Kane and Miss Arkansas 2009 Sarah Slocum Collins will serve as on-stage emcees.

The three-hour live broadcast includes segments such as the talent showcase, swimsuit, evening wear and contestant interviews. The broadcast will end with the crowning of 2018 Miss Arkansas.

The pageant will be held at the Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock. Tickets are on sale through the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant Business office at (501) 321-3506 and Ticketmaster.