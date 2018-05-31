× Fayetteville Man Sentenced After Baby Tests Positive For Meth

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced earlier this month to three years probation for accidentally letting his son ingest methamphetamine last fall.

Matthew Wade Faith, 46, pleaded guilty in Washington County Circuit Court to endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia — both felonies.

On Oct. 22, 2017, Faith and his girlfriend, Brandi Williams, took their 1-year-old son to Washington Regional Medical Center because the boy didn’t nap all day and was extremely fussy, according to Fayetteville police.

While waiting in the outpatient area, Faith said it appeared his son had “eaten a crack rock,” according to an arrest report.

Hospital staff called police after determining the boy’s blood tested positive for meth.

Police searched Faith’s vehicle, where they found a wrapper under the passenger seat that tested positive for meth.

Williams also told police that she knew her son would test positive for meth. She added that she smokes meth daily even when her children are inside the home, according to the report.

The state Department of Human Services also came to the hospital and took urine tests from Faith and Williams. Faith tested positive for meth and several other illicit substances, according to the report.

Williams was already being investigated by DHS and said she’d been passing the agency’s drug screenings by using someone else’s urine.

DHS subsequently took custody of the infant and her 10-year-old son.

While police headed to Faith and Williams’ apartment on West Mitchell Street, she asked John Huskins — who was at the apartment — to remove any illegal items before police and DHS arrived, according to the report.

Huskins later told police he hid meth pipes under the back porch. He was arrested for tampering with physical evidence.

Williams, 29, has pleaded not guilty to endangering the welfare of a minor, four counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia — all felonies.

Williams’ trial is set for July 30.