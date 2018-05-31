× Fayetteville Police Searching For Suspects In Debit Card Theft

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple who they say stole and used a debit/credit card.

Police are looking for a woman with light brown hair and a man with a shaved head, glasses and a long goatee. The woman was seen on a Walmart surveillance camera in denim shorts, a Razorback t-shirt and a gray jacket. The man was in black or dark jeans and a blue hoodie sweatshirt.

Police said the couple used a stolen debit/credit card in Walmart.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Detective D. Robbins at (479) 587-3520.