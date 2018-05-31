× Heat Advisory In Effect Friday

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Friday and will likely be reissued for Saturday as well.

Heat index values in the Greater Fort Smith area will range from 105-110º in the afternoon while in NW Arkansas the heat index will be just under the advisory criteria but still very hot near 100º.

The heatwave will be short lived with a weak front moving into our area on Sunday with slightly lower temperatures (but still hot) highs will be closer to 90º on Sunday afternoon with a return to the heat by the middle and end of next week.

-Garrett