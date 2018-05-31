× Knight Named To All-American Lists

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – One day before the start of the Fayetteville Regional, Arkansas ace Blaine Knight picked up a couple more honors for his regular season performance. Knight was named to Baseball America’s second team All-American list, and made third team All-American on the list compiled by Collegiate Baseball.

No other Arkansas players made either list. Brady Singer, Florida, and Casey Mize, Auburn, were both 1st team pitchers, as well as Southern Mississippi’s Nick Sandlin, whom the Razorbacks could see this weekend at Baum.

Knight finished the regular season 10-0 with a 2.78 ERA, while striking out 86 batters. He’ll get the start against Oral Roberts in game one of the Fayetteville Regional, tomorrow at 2PM.