Laid Back: Snoop Dogg Breaks Guinness World Record For Largest Gin And Juice

NAPA, Calif. - While most were barbecuing or catching up on sleep over Memorial Day weekend, Snoop Dogg was breaking records.

While at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival on Saturday, Snoop teamed up with rapper Warren G and "Top Chef" winner Michael Voltaggio to make the world's largest gin and juice.

The cocktail contained 180 bottles of Hendricks gin, 154 bottles of apricot brandy and 38 3.78 litre jugs of orange juice, topped with a giant drinking straw, pink parasol and a garnish of pineapple and melon on a sword. — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) May 28, 2018

The glass was five feet tall and three feet wide, containing just over 145 gallons. It took 180 bottles of Hendrick's Gin, 154 bottles of apricot brandy and 38 jugs of orange juice to make the epic drink.

A rep from Guinness World Records was there to certify the record.

Snoop Dogg's song "Gin and Juice" was released in 1994 as the second single off of his debut album "Doggystyle." The song peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100.