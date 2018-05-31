× Potts Hired As New Roland Coach

ROLAND (KFSM) – It took just a week for Roland to find a replacement for their head football coach and they didn’t have to look very far.

Waymon Potts has been hired to lead the Rangers after serving as an assistant coach under previous coach Jeff Streun, who resigned last week to become the Sallisaw athletics director.

Roland went 76-66 in the past 12 seasons under Streun and reached the 3A quarterfinals in back to back seasons in 2015 and 2015. The Rangers went 3-6 last season.

The Rangers move into a revamped 3A-3 district in 2018 as they’ll join area rival Stigler along with Checotah, Seminole and four others as the state reconfigured conferences for the next cycle that starts this fall.

Roland opens the 2018 season against rival Spiro on Aug. 31.