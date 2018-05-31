Runners Prepare For Hot Temperatures At Hobbs War Eagle Trail Running Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- While most runners are gearing up to face the extreme heat and humidity for Saturday's (June 2nd) Hobbs War Eagle Trail Running Festival, others are backing out.

"Not in this humidity, not right now," said personal trainer Shawn Burns. To keep up with his active lifestyle, Burns said he's adjusted his running schedule around the hottest parts of the day.

"I've been having to get out earlier because I can't do the mid-day runs. The humidity starts kicking in about 7 a.m., so you have to get it in at least before 6 a.m.," said Burns.

According to Race Director Mike Rush, every race and runner from the Ultra Marathon 50K, down to the 10K will have more than enough water along the trail to keep them hydrated. Especially since the heat index is predicted to hit 100 degrees after noon.

"Since it's going to be so warm we've overstocked our aid stations so we have more coolers with 30 to 36 igloos for three aid stations, so we're crushing it on fuel," said Rush.

Two physicians and medics will also available for runners. But most importantly, Rush wants participants to listen to their bodies and be mindful not to push too hard.

"They know it's gonna be hot, so typically everybody comes prepared. But this year is a little hotter than usual," Rush said.

For more information on the Hobbs War Eagle Trail Running Festival, click here.