‘Survivor’ Casting Call Takes Place Saturday In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Are you a "Survivor?"

The last open casting call for the next two seasons of the CBS hit reality show "Survivor" is happening this weekend in Northwest Arkansas, and Channel 5 and The Party Place are giving viewers the opportunity to audition for the show.

Springdale is one of just two cities in the nation hosting the open casting call. Potential cast members can get a shot at fame Saturday by auditioning at the Sam's Club in Springdale.

Those auditioning have just 60 seconds to prove to producers they have what it takes.

South Dakota native Holly Hoffman was selected for the 21st season of the show. She recommended coming up with something memorable to win them over.

"I asked them what they remembered about me from my casting call and they basically said they remembered I was a mom," Hoffman said. "I was high energy, and I had two daughters that were Miss South Dakota."

Hoffman said it's important to be yourself, be conversational and be confident.

There's no need to register in advance for Saturday's casting call, but participants must sign a release form and bring it with them.

KFSM will be on-hand to capture auditions on camera. Best of luck!