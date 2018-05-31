× Wayne Haver Files To Run For Fort Smith Mayor

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Former Southside High School Principal Wayne Haver has filed to run in the Fort Smith mayoral race. His filing just 90 minutes ahead of Thursday’s (May 31) noon deadline creates a three-way race – if all filings are verified – for the post.

Rep. George McGill, D-Fort Smith, and University of Arkansas at Fort Smith student Luis Andrade previously filed for the mayoral job.