Wayne Haver Files To Run For Fort Smith Mayor
FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Former Southside High School Principal Wayne Haver has filed to run in the Fort Smith mayoral race. His filing just 90 minutes ahead of Thursday’s (May 31) noon deadline creates a three-way race – if all filings are verified – for the post.
Rep. George McGill, D-Fort Smith, and University of Arkansas at Fort Smith student Luis Andrade previously filed for the mayoral job.
Haver retired as Southside principal on April 20 after more than 48 years with the school district, with 36 years as principal.
