An Inside Look: Old Fort Days Dandies & Rodeo Queens

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Each night while the rodeo has been in town, The Old Fort Days Dandies have shown off their horsemanship skills in Harper Stadium packed with people.

On Friday (June 1), past and present rodeo queens and Dandies got the chance to come together to reminisce at the Fort Smith Museum of History.

“We just had a big Chuckwagon dinner down on Garrison Avenue. There would be thousands of people down there eating barbecue,” said Melissa Moore Kelley.

Kelley earned the title of Fort Smith Rodeo Queen in 1954.

“They don’t have a queen contest anymore. They need to because there are a lot of girls around here who would like to participate and run for rodeo queen,” Kelley explained.

However, young women still have the opportunity to become Old Fort Days Dandies.

“It’s been a pivotal moment in my life,” said Sydni LaChance.

LaChance has been part of the Dandies over the last four years. In that time, she has experienced the highs and lows of this dangerous sport.

Last year, LaChance fractured her jaw, hurt her knee and got more than a dozen stitches when she fell off her horse while running a sponsor flag.

“It was just a freak accident,” she explained.

The injury hasn’t stopped her from riding and being part of a group of young women that she describes as confident and strong.

“It’s just really developed my personality, and it’s always given me something to look forward to,” she said.

The final night of The 85th Annual Old Fort Days Rodeo takes place Saturday, June 2nd.

You can catch the Dandies riding in the Grand Entry at 7 p.m.