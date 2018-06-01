Business Booming During Walmart Shareholders & College Baseball Regional Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Just about every year around the same time, the college baseball regional tournament and the Walmart Shareholders meeting take over Northwest Arkansas.

"This is one of the busiest weeks of the year, we really try to bring all of our girls to come out as possible," said Foghorns employee Haley Jones.

Hotels, doughnut shops and local restaurants like Foghorn's have seen hundreds of out of towners and international guests all week, and for some employees the constant business was overwhelming at times.

"They really enjoy trying communicate with us and get to know us and we like to give them a little bit of southern hospitality here," said Jones.

For months, managers have planned and rearranged schedules to accommodate the crowds. And because summer business can be economically unpredictable, the events help even out the projected slow periods.

"Any business is good business, and now that we have a lot of it, it's been good for us." said Hurts Donut employee Cassidy Woolery.