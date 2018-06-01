Hope Humane Society In Dire Need Of Donations
FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Hope Humane Society is in dire need of donations, fosters, adopters and volunteers.
The shelter posted on Facebook, “We are currently in a very dire situation as we are extremely overcrowded and very, very low on funds meaning lives are on the line and these babies need our help!”
The shelter said they currently have 42 dogs with heart worms that are in need of treatment, which is close to $42,000 to save their lives.
Here are a few ways you can help the Hope Humane Society:
- Foster
- Adopt – The shelter is running a special right now to get more animals into loving homes
- Donate- every penny counts towards vet bills and shelter expenses
- Sponsor a heart worm dog
- Become a monthly donor
- Volunteer
- Get together and create a fundraiser
- SPAY/NEUTER to keep shelters empty
Hope Humane Society is located at 3800 Kelley Highway.
For any questions, contact 479-783-4395.