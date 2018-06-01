× Hope Humane Society In Dire Need Of Donations

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Hope Humane Society is in dire need of donations, fosters, adopters and volunteers.

The shelter posted on Facebook, “We are currently in a very dire situation as we are extremely overcrowded and very, very low on funds meaning lives are on the line and these babies need our help!”

The shelter said they currently have 42 dogs with heart worms that are in need of treatment, which is close to $42,000 to save their lives.

Here are a few ways you can help the Hope Humane Society:

Foster

Adopt – The shelter is running a special right now to get more animals into loving homes

Donate- every penny counts towards vet bills and shelter expenses

Sponsor a heart worm dog

Become a monthly donor

Volunteer

Get together and create a fundraiser

SPAY/NEUTER to keep shelters empty

Hope Humane Society is located at 3800 Kelley Highway.

For any questions, contact 479-783-4395.