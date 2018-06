Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH(KFSM) - Three men who have contributed 150 years combined to the Old Fort Days Rodeo were honored in a surprise ceremony last night(June 1).

B.G. Hendrix, J.C. Calvert, and Toby Breeden all received plaques showing the Rodeo's appreciation for their service.

The awards were given out right after the grand entrance.