Missouri’s New First Lady Still Processing Role

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s incoming first lady says her new role hasn’t fully sunk in yet.

Teresa Parson will assume the honorary title when her husband, Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, takes the oath of office Friday (June 1) as governor.

Parson is replacing Gov. Eric Greitens, who has said he will resign at 5 p.m. Friday.

Teresa Parson says she needs more time to plan what her focus will be in the new administration. But she says her current role with an organization that helps high school students at risk of dropping out would continue to be important.

Teresa Parson is a bank loan officer. The Parsons have two children and five grandchildren and currently live on a farm near Bolivar. Teresa Parson said she plans to move with her husband to Jefferson City.