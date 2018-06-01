× More Than 12,000 Chickens Perish In Early Morning Fire

LINCOLN (KFSM) — More than 12,000 chickens perished in a fire Friday (June 1) in Lincoln, leaving the building’s owners unsure about their financial future.

Doris Spindler, who owned the 500-foot chicken house on Little Road, said she woke up this morning and saw a bright light out by the house. Spindler realized it was a fire and called 911.

The 28-year-old building and the 12,500 chickens inside have been declared a total loss.

Spinder said it’s possible the fire began in the cooler room. The Lincoln Fire Department is still investigating and wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Insurance adjusters were out Friday afternoon to assess the damage.