Mount Olive Road Closing Next Week In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Mount Olive Road is shutting down early next week for drainage work, Benton County officials announced.

Mount Olive Road between Parrick Road and Old Charley Road will be closed completely from 8 a.m. Monday (June 4) through 5 p.m. Wednesday (June 6). Traffic will be rerouted to Wildwood Way to Fruitwood Road to Fishback Road, then back to Mount Olive Road.

The Benton County Road Department will be replacing large culverts to help with drainage in the area.