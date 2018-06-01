Mountainburg Dairy Dream Is Made Real After Struck By Tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNTAINBURG (KFSM) -- Over the past month the community of Mountainburg has worked on cleaning up the damages left behind by that EF-2 tornado in April.

And Friday (June 1) there was the re-opening of Dairy Dream and it caused quite a buzz.

The small burger joint, that opened back in the 1950's, means a lot to the community, even people from Northwest Arkasnas and Fort Smith.

Along with many other homes and businesses the April tornado damaged the Dairy Dream building along with the sign, which has been found all over town.

When Dairy Dream announced on Facebook that it would open this week people from all over the region came to put in their orders.

The owners said it's been a humbling experience to know that so many people appreciate what they do.

The roof had to be replaced on the building after the tornado ripped it off and many supplies were lost. But the owners said people who volunteered to help get the town cleaned up is the reason they are open today.

Only a few people were hurt during the tornado, and the injuries were not life-threatening.

City leaders received $100,000 from the Arkansas Governor's Emergency Fund and the owners are still in the process of rebuilding.