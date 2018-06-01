OHP Deputies Search For Suspect Involved In Police Chase

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — Police are searching for a suspect that led police on a chase Friday afternoon (June 1).

According to a deputy on scene, the chase started near Sallisaw and ended in Roland.

The suspect was headed southbound on Roland Road when police used spike strips to stop his vehicle. The suspect then lost control and took out a fence.

Deputies said the suspect managed to get his vehicle back on the road and traveled a little further before crashing into a ditch where the car finally stopped.

The suspect then ran from the scene, and deputies are still searching for the man.

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is now reportedly heading the investigation.