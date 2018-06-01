× Rolling Hills Intersection Improvements Start This Summer

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The City of Fayetteville announced that improvements to the East Rolling Hills Drive/Old Missouri Road intersection will take place this summer.

The biggest change will be the three-way stoplight that will be added to the intersection. Rolling Hills Drive will be re-marked at the intersection with left and right turn lanes. Stop bars will be added to show vehicles where to stop at the intersection’s new signal.

The signals are expected to be operational by the time the school year starts in August, barring unforeseen delays, such as delays in delivery of the needed controls and equipment.

The changes are being made to make traffic flow more efficient in the area. The intersection lies just south of Butterfield Elementary, where traffic can tie up the area during school hours. The intersection will also provide increased safety for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution near the intersection while work is going on this summer.

More information on Fayetteville’s streets, sidewalks and traffic control projects can be found here.