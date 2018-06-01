× Southern Miss Batters Dallas Baptist To Set Up Date With Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Southern Miss earned the No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional and the Golden Eagles certainly looked the part in the opening round on Friday night.

Nick Sandlin threw seven scoreless innings to lower his NCAA leading ERA to 1.06 while he gotplenty of run support as Southern Miss routed Dallas Baptist 8-0 to advance to the winner’s bracket of the regional.

Southern Miss will face No. 1 seed Arkansas at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday while the Patriots will play an elimination game against Oral Roberts at 2:00 p.m.

Golden Eagles’ catcher Cole Donaldson did the damage at the plate as he drove in five runs and scored twice, including a three-run home run in the sixth inning that blew the game open.

Dallas Baptist had a chance to make things interesting in the top half of the sixth as they loaded the bases with one out but Sandlin induced a double play to end the threat and the inning.