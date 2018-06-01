× Suspect In Little Rock Shooting Turns Himself In To Police

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Little Rock police are responded to shooting at 8 p.m. on May 31 on Arapaho Trail.

The victim, a white male, was shot multiple times outside of his home and is suffering life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

“We don’t know exactly where he was shot at this time,” Lt. Michael Ford said. “But we do know he was shot multiple time and is in critical condition.”

Ford said witnesses saw the suspect run into a neighboring residence after shooting the victim.

Officers then surrounded the scene and made contact with SWAT and the negotiation team.

“Shortly after police arrived the suspect returned to the scene and turned himself into Little Rock police,” Ford said.

He said the case is being treated as first-degree battery, though the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect and witnesses are currently being interviewed. Ford said there will be more information tomorrow morning.

If you have any information on the case, please contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4605.