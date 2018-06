× WATCH: June Starts With Heat Advisory For Parts Of The Area

Heat and humidity will be the big story today and Saturday. A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of the area this afternoon with heat index values likely topping 100°, especially in parts of the River Valley.

Some relief in on the way Sunday and Monday as temperatures fall back into the 80s and low 90s.

Highs Today:

Heat Advisory: