FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart is holding its annual Shareholders meeting Friday morning (June 1) at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Participants were already lining up at 5 a.m. to get a seat inside the arena in anticipation of Walmart’s annual meeting. Several celebrity guests and musical acts usually take part in the meeting, but those hosting and performing at today’s meeting have yet to be announced.

To watch live, click here.