Young Actors Guild To Perform ‘Annie Get Your Gun’ For Fort Smith Bicentennial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Young Actors Guild in Fort Smith is hard at work putting together a production of "Annie Get Your Gun".

The kids are between the ages of 7 and 19, and they're putting the musical together in a matter of four weeks, which is unheard of in terms of production. This musical is also part of the Fort Smith Bicentennial.

The young actors said they're excited to bring this world famous play to a local level.

"'Annie Get Your Gun' is a family-friendly show that I think can entertain any age and I think it's a beautiful, classic story," said Olivia White.

"If you come to our show, you're showing us that you love kids and you support the arts and you're supporting this wonderful program," said Aaron McCalister. "It's a great way to be a support in the community."

"Annie Get Your Gun" will be performed at Northside High School on June 8th and 9th at 7 p.m., and June 10th at 2 p.m.

For ticket information, click here.