Convicted Rapist Escapes Muskogee County Prison

MUSKOGEE COUNTY (KFSM) — Police are searching for Mark H. Riffey, 46, also known as Mark Faulk, who escaped from a state prison in Muskogee County Tuesday (May 29) afternoon.

Riffey is serving time at the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Taft from felony convictions for kidnapping, rape by instrumentation, child abuse, and assault and battery on a police officer.

He is an Indian male, 5’9″, weighs around 180 pounds, has short brown hair, a goatee and hazel eyes, according to LeFlore County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan.

Morgan said he may be armed with a gun.

Taft Prison is in Muskogee County, just west of Muskogee off of Highway 62.

If you know the whereabouts of Mark Riffey or have information about him, call 911 or Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 687-0202.