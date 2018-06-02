× Dallas Baptist Blasts ORU To Stay Alive

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Dallas Baptist and Oral Roberts were shut down for the most part offensively on Friday but the two woke up on Saturday.

Both teams had two innings in which they scored at least four runs but it was the 10-run fourth inning that lifted Dallas Baptist to the 18-9 win in the loser’s bracket game of the Fayetteville Regional.

Dallas Baptist will face the loser of Saturday night’s Arkansas vs Southern Miss game on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Oral Roberts was eliminated after allowing 28 runs in their two games.

Oral Roberts jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third but Dallas Baptist answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning, including four home runs, as the Patriots took the lead. DBU then added 10 runs on seven hits and benefited from four walks in the frame.