Huge Inning Puts Arkansas Into Regional Final

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It took Arkansas’s offense a few innings to settle into the NCAA Regional on Friday but there was no need to wait on Saturday.

Arkansas sent 11 batters to the plate in the second inning, seven came around to score, as the Razorbacks battered Southern Miss 10-2 in the Fayetteville Regional.

The Razorbacks advance to the regional final as they’ll face the winner of Sunday’s Dallas Baptist vs Southern Miss contest which starts at 2:00 p.m. Arkansas will play the winner at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Jared Gates, Eric Cole and Carson Shaddy each drove in two runs in the monster second inning that put the game out of reach in a hurry for the Razorbacks. Gates and Cole both had opposite field home runs while Shaddy provided a triple to the opposite field gap.

Kacey Murphy gave Arkansas a second straight eight inning performance on the mound as the did not allow a run and gave up just two hits against a loaded Southern Miss lineup.