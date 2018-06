× Saturday Afternoon Weather Update

We’ll continue to provide updates this afternoon if any more storms develop. We’re still tracking a few isolated storms around 3PM.

Tap HERE for Interactive Radar.

A few more showers and storms are possible for the rest of Saturday but the greatest threats will be east and south of Fort Smith.

6PM–

Northwest Arkansas has been downgraded to a Level 1 severe risk. The River Valley, especially east of Fort Smith, is still under a Level 2 severe risk.

-Matt