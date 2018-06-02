Still Hot And Sticky For Saturday Evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The strongest storms have pushed south and east of our area but with a bit of instability remaining Saturday afternoon, the chance for another shower or storm is still possible, although slight. Many of the clouds from today have kept severe threats low.

6PM Futurecast:

The heat is still on! Near record warmth has especially been the case in the River Valley.

For many it feels well over one hundred degrees when you factor in the humidity!

The best chance for one more severe storms will be towards our south and east.

-Matt