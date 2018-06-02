× Tracking Thunderstorms

Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms have developed along an outflow boundary leftover from early morning storms in Kansas and Missouri.

This boundary will gradually sag south with time and eventually be overrun by a cold front.

The atmosphere ahead of the front is unstable enough for a few severe storms this afternoon into the early evening.

Damaging winds would be the main risk with any of the stronger storms.

All storms should be exiting or out of the area after sunset with more comfortable and cool conditions expected for Sunday.

-Garrett