× WATCH: Hot And Humid Today, Scattered Severe Storms Possible

Heat and humidity will be the big story today. Isolated showers and storms will be possible this morning, and scattered storms will be possible this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Some of the storms this afternoon and evening could be severe with gusty winds.

Some relief in on the way Sunday and Monday as temperatures fall back into the 80s and low 90s.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Severe risk today:

Highs today: