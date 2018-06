Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will a bit cooler today, with highs topping out in the 80s. This is much closer to where we should be for this time of year! The break in the heat is only temporary though. Another heat wave will move in by the middle of this upcoming week.

Even though it will be a lot cooler, the heat index will still be "very high." Make sure you still lather on the sunscreen!

-Matt