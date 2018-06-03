× Bats Stay Hot As Dallas Baptist Eliminates Southern Miss

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Coming into the regional, many considered Dallas Baptist’s offense the most dangerous unit Arkansas could face. The Patriot bats were on full display once again, hitting five home runs en route to a 9-4 win over Southern Miss, eliminating the Golden Eagles.

Dallas Baptist now faces No. 5 Arkansas at 7 p.m. and must defeat the Razorbacks twice to advance to the Super Regionals.

Golden Eagles starter and Fayetteville High School alum Walker Powell allowed four runs over four innings and struck out five batters in his return to Baum Stadium. Powell was a part of the 2013 7A state champion & 2014 7A state runner-up Bulldogs.

Freshman Luke Eldred picked up the win for Dallas Baptist with a career best start of 8 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 K.

With six more home runs leaving Baum Stadium, 23 have been hit over the first five games of the regional.