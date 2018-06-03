× Bullpen Leads Arkansas To Fayetteville Regional Title

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–When Isaiah Campbell was pulled after just 13 pitches, it looked like Dallas Baptist could break the game open early. Jake Reindl had other thoughts.

The Shiloh Christian graduate threw 7 innings of relief and led No. 5 Arkansas (42-18) to a Fayetteville Regional clinching 4-3 win over Dallas Baptist.

Campbell walked the first two batters and allowed a single without recording an out. Reindl countered with seven innings, allowing 5 hits and 1 run while striking out 4, lowering his ERA to 2.47.

Matt Cronin came in to pitch the final two innings and get his 12th save of the season. Cronin struck out the side in the eighth and stranded one man in the ninth.

The offense came alive in the third and fourth innings with RBI groundouts from Eric Cole and Carson Shaddy plus an RBI single from Grant Koch. The Fayetteville native gave the Hogs a lead that was never relinquished.

One of the highlights of the entire regional was Heston Kjerstad robbing a potential game tying Garrett Wolforth home run in the seventh inning, and following it up with an insurance RBI in the bottom half of the frame.

Jared Gates continued his hot postseason with two hits and two runs scored.

No. 5 Arkansas will host the Super Regionals at Baum Stadium next weekend, and faces either South Carolina or UNC Wilmington. No. 12 East Carolina was the national seed in the Greenville Regional but was knocked out on Sunday.