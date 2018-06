Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Tasha Wilson from Harbor House & Gatewat Recovery Center sits down with 5NEWS evening anchor to talk about the a brand new initiative from Harbor & Gateway Recovery Centers here in Fort Smith.

For more information on Telephone Recovery Support, you can call Tasha Wilson at (479) 434-6285 or anytime the toll-free number (866) 798-9232

