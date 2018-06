Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A light northerly breeze is giving us a bit relief the next few days.

Our highs today mainly stayed in the 80s. It's still above average but the heat indexes have stayed below one hundred.

The heat returns by Wednesday with highs in the 80s.

Not many rain chances are incoming. There could be a chance for a storm early Tuesday and more chances for precipitation by this coming weekend.

Tuesday's severe threats are a Level 1 out of Level 2.

-Matt