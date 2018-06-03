× Northwest Arkansas State Park Pool Unsafe, Closed All Summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A half-century-old swimming pool that anchors a northwest Arkansas state park is being closed all summer because of safety concerns.

Arkansas state park officials say they fear the supporting walls at the pool at Withrow Springs State Park could fail, so they’re keeping visitors to the park about 25 miles east of Fayetteville away from the pool.

The parks agency says what happens next isn’t certain but says repairs would be costly and time consuming. An engineering study last year recommended replacing part of the pool deck and walls to a mechanical room.

Withrow Springs State Park Superintendent Earl Minton says the pool was built in 1967 and 1968 and renovated 20 years ago. It’s one of seven Arkansas state parks with a swimming pool.