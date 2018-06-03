× Storms In East Arkansas Leave 1 Injured, Power Outages

FORREST CITY, Ark. (AP) — At least one person has been hurt as strong storms have pounded areas of eastern Arkansas.

About 6,000 Entergy Arkansas customers had power knocked out late Saturday (June 2) in St. Francis County as authorities reported downed trees and power lines.

Details of the injured person aren’t immediately known. Sheriff’s deputies have been canvassing streets from Colt to Caldwell to Forrest City to see if people needed assistance and county crews have been working to clear roads blocked by debris.

The civic center in Forrest City, about 90 miles east of Little Rock, has been opened as a shelter.

The National Weather Service says it will investigate to determine if a tornado is responsible for some of the damage.