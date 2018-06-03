× Suspect In Custody After Shooter Reported Along San Diego Marathon Route

SAN DIEGO (CBS) – A female suspect was taken into custody after an “active shooter” was reported by San Diego police along the route for the San Diego Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Sunday (June 3).

The incident was reported at 11:09 a.m. at C Street between Second and Third avenues, in downtown San Diego in a parking structure. The finish lines for the half and full marathons are near that location.

Minutes later, police told City News Service in San Diego that the situation “had been contained.”

A police officer was reportedly injured by an accidental self-inflicted gunshot to the leg or foot.

No other information was immediately released.